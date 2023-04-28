Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen for back-up vocals at Barcelona concert

Former first lady Michelle Obama joined singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen for backup vocals at a concert in Barcelona, Spain on Friday.

Video posted on Twitter showed Obama hitting a tambourine and singing “Glory Days” on stage with Springsteen and the E Street Band. She was also reportedly joined by actress Kate Capshaw, who is director Steven Spielberg’s wife, according to Rolling Stone.

The concert happened at Barcelona’s Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

Reuters reported that former President Barack Obama, Spielberg and Springsteen ate together at a restaurant called Amar in the Palace Hotel in Barcelona on Thursday. Barack and Michelle Obama and Spielberg visited cultural sites in the city including the Picasso Museum and Sagrada Familia basilica, according to the outlet.

The former president and Spielberg were also in attendance at the concert.

Springsteen, known for hit songs like “Born to Run” and “Dancing in the Dark,” supported the former president during his two runs for the White House in 2008 and 2012, playing at multiple campaign events.

Obama awarded Springsteen the presidential medal of freedom in 2016.