Yellowstone makes its mark on list of most popular baby names

The Paramount Network television series “Yellowstone” appears to have made a mark on the top baby names of 2022.

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top tier names in the country on Friday, revealing that Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names last year for males and females, respectively.

The name Dutton, which is the last name of the family on the series, rose to become the 835th most popular name among males last year with 291 babies being given the name.

This is the first time in the records that the name was in the top 1,000, having placed at 1,821 in 2021.

Dutton saw the largest increase in popularity of any name from 2021 to 2022.

Kayce, the character played by actor Luke Grimes, also reached the top 1,000 for the first time, placing 587th. The name was given to 484 baby boys and had the second-largest increase in popularity among male names from 2021, when it placed 1,077th.

Liam and Olivia have each held steady as the most common names for several years. The other male names that made the top five were Noah, Oliver, James and Elijah, while the female names rounding out the top five are Emma, Charlotte, Amelia and Sophia.