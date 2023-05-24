Music legend Tina Turner dies at age 83

Tina Turner — a musical artist dubbed as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and known for multiple hits that reached the top of the charts in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, died on Tuesday. She was 83.

Turner’s manager confirmed Turner died after a long illness at her home near Zurich, Switzerland. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, Turner brought together pop, rock and rhythm and blues into her work. She worked alongside her husband at the time, Ike Turner, for more than a decade, producing hit songs like “River Deep, Mountain High.”

She then pursued her own solo career in the 1980s, topping the charts with hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero.”

Selling more than 150 million records throughout the world, Turner’s main trademarks included her alto voice and a range of wigs that she wore. She and Ike were elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and she joined as a solo performer in 2021.

She was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2005, during which she received praise from other stars like Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey.

Turner overcame a long physically and emotionally abusive relationship with Ike that dominated much of the start of her career. She wrote in her memoir, “I, Tina,” that Ike started hitting her soon after they met in the mid-1950s and often threw hot coffee in her face, choked her, beat her until her eyes were swollen shut and raped her.

Ike once broke her jaw before one show, causing her to have to go on stage with a mouth full of blood, according to her book.

Turner became a Buddhist in the 1970s, which she said gave her the confidence and self-worth to leave Ike in July 1976. She snuck out of a hotel room in Dallas, where they were set to open a tour to mark the United States’ bicentennial, while Ike slept with only a Mobil credit card and 36 cents.

“I looked at him and thought, ‘You just beat me for the last time, you sucker,’” she later wrote in the memoir.

She was one of the first celebrities to openly speak about their experience with domestic abuse and became an inspiration for other women who had similar experiences. Ike did not deny that he mistreated her but blamed her for the issues in their relationship.

They divorced a couple years after she left him, and a representative for Turner only said after Ike died in 2007 that “Tina is aware that Ike passed away.”

Fans of the duo were not aware of Ike’s treatment of Turner while they were together, and they captured the public’s attention with ballads like “A Fool in Love” and covers like “Proud Mary.”

Turner briefly struggled with her career on her own but partnered with Rod Stewart during a performance on “Saturday Night Live” and Mick Jagger during a 1981-82 tour for the Rolling Stones.

She broke out with her 1984 album “Private Dancer,” which featured songs like “Let’s Stay Together” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” the latter of which won record of the year.

Turner remarried in 2013, to a former record executive named Erwin Bach. She had two sons — Craig, with saxophonist Raymond Hill, and Ronald, with Ike.

Craig died in 2018 by an apparent suicide, while Ronald died in December from colon cancer.

A film, Broadway musical and HBO documentary have been made about her life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.