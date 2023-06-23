trending:

Minnesota governor proclaims Friday, Saturday ‘Taylor Swift Days’

by Jared Gans - 06/23/23 3:40 PM ET
Left panel: Taylor Swift. Right panel: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D). (AP Photo Ashley Landis/Steve Karnowski)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) declared Friday and Saturday to be “Taylor Swift Days” in the state as the singer-songwriter performs in Minneapolis as part of her “Eras Tour.” 

Walz tweeted an official proclamation Friday, marking various key moments of Swift’s career in clauses in the document. The proclamation also makes several references to many of Swift’s songs by including their names in the language of the text, such as “All Too Well” and “Fearless.” 

“Long story short, Taylor Swift has enchanted and inspired Minnesotans and people all over the world. Taylor Swift will forever & always be a positive influence, setting an example with her truthfulness, grace, creativity and strength of character,” the proclamation states. 

Walz made the post a retweet of an earlier tweet from November in which he took a picture of his cat, Afton, following chaos surrounding many fans’ attempts to buy tickets for Swift’s concerts on Ticketmaster. 

The November tweet appeared to show Afton growling with Walz captioning the post, “Afton after being online all day and not getting Taylor Swift tickets.” 

“After a little bit of convincing, Afton’s come around and is proud to celebrate Taylor Swift Day in Minnesota,” Walz tweeted Friday. 

Other Minnesota officials have also taken action in response to excitement over Swift’s scheduled stops in the state. 

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey unofficially changed the name of the city to “Swiftieapolis” on Friday for her first concert, the Star Tribune reported. Frey is also expected to officially proclaim “Taylor Swift Day” in the city Saturday. 

A few other officials throughout the country have also issued proclamations and other unofficial honorary acts as Swift visited their states. 

Tampa, Fla., Mayor Jane Castor declared Swift to be an “honorary mayor” for a day in April before she came to the city, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) proclaimed the official state sandwich to be the “Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese” last month.

