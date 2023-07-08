trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire at end of season

by Jared Gans - 07/08/23 2:54 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 07/08/23 2:54 PM ET
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
FILE – In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States’ Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women’s World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Soccer superstar and social activist Megan Rapinoe announced on Saturday that she will retire from the sport at the end of this year’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season. 

Rapinoe made the announcement on her Instagram account just as her fourth World Cup tournament is about to get underway later this month. She included a photo of herself as a young girl. 

“It is with a deep sense of peace and gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” she wrote in her post. “I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape and change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, I think she knew all along.”

Rapinoe is an Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion with the U.S. women’s team. 

She has also been vocal about a wide range of social issues and fought for the protection of reproductive and transgender rights. 

Rapinoe denounced the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which had declared a constitutional right for abortion, last year after the ruling was handed down. She argued that the decision will disproportionately affect poor women, women of color, immigrants, women in abusive relationships and women who have been raped. 

“I think the cruelty is the point, because this is not pro-life, by any means,” she said. 

Rapinoe also slammed bans that have been put in place on transgender individuals competing on a gendered sports team consistent with their gender identity. She called the restrictions “disgusting” and said she “100 percent” supports the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports and beyond. 

“I think people also need to understand that sports is not the most important thing in life, right? Life is the most important thing in life,” she told Time Magazine last year. 

She is also one of 40 major athletes who signed on to a letter addressed to the House in April that called on lawmakers to drop a bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in women’s sports. 

Rapinoe was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Biden last year, making her the first soccer player to receive the honor. 

The regular season of the NWSL runs from March to October, with playoffs continuing into November.

Tags Megan Rapinoe National Women’s Soccer League NWSL Transgender rights women's rights women's World Cup

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  2. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  3. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  4. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  5. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  6. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  7. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  8. Trump claims DeSantis is ‘desperately trying to get out’ of 2024 race
  9. Axelrod warns Cornel West bid could tip election to Trump
  10. Student debt: Democrats seek to galvanize young voters over Supreme Court ruling
  11. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  12. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  13. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  14. Judge rejects DOJ request to bar Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuits
  15. Newsom will no longer contest parole of Charles Manson ‘family’ member
  16. How John Roberts exhibited his power in the Supreme Court’s biggest decisions
  17. Teamsters, UPS battle may be just a warmup for future Amazon fight, experts say
  18. Appeals court allows Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for minors to take ...
Load more