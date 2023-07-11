trending:

In The Know

Colorado governor writes open letter to Taylor Swift ahead of Denver shows

by Jared Gans - 07/11/23 10:01 PM ET
Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) wrote an open letter to singer-songwriter Taylor Swift ahead of her planned concerts in Denver this weekend. 

Polis welcomed Swift to Denver in the letter, saying that the city has been waiting for her as she continues her “Eras Tour.” He worked the title of many of Swift’s songs into the text of the letter, referencing hits like “Should’ve Said No,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Cardigan.” 

“I’m confident 140,000+ concert goers will look back and say your concert was The Best Day, straight out of Their Wildest Dreams. They will spend the whole night dancing like they’re 22 and afterwards they will all say Taylor Come Back…Be Here in Denver again soon,” Polis said. 

The governor outlined several pieces of advice to those who are planning to go to the concert, including that they should stay hydrated, bring ear protection and be sure to get home safely. 

“Swifties young and old will feel Enchanted while listening to 17 years of music live! Long Story Short, This Is Me Trying to say if anyone is excited for your back-to-back nights in Denver, it’s ME!” he said. 

Polis is not the first political leader to release a statement in response to Swift’s upcoming concerts during her tour. 

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) declared two days to be “Taylor Swift Days” last month as she visited Minneapolis for the tour. He also included many references to Swift’s songs, as Polis said. 

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) declared the official state sandwich the “Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese,” a play on “Taylor ham” as some New Jerseyans call it, in May before she visited MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. 

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor named Swift the honorary mayor of the city ahead of her concert there.

