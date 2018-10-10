Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) has released a video touting his endorsement from Taylor Swift in the state’s Senate race.

Bredesen is taking on Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnVoter registration surges after Taylor Swift's Instagram post Trump likes Taylor Swift '25 percent less' after Tennessee endorsement Election Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas MORE (R-Tenn.) in the battle to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerGOP on timing of Haley’s announcement: 'Unusual' and 'odd' Washington Post on missing Saudi journalist: 'We demand to know the truth' McConnell: Dems 'overplayed their hand' on Kavanaugh MORE (R).

In the video, posted to the Bredesen for Senate campaign’s YouTube page Wednesday, the governor drops a reference to Swift’s song, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Text in the video reads “Look What Marsha Made Her Do” before a cut to news clips about the surprise endorsement.

The pop star has stayed silent on her political views for years, and her endorsement of Bredesen via Instagram post sent shock waves through the political and celebrity worlds.

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” Swift wrote in her post, adding that Blackburn’s voting record “appalls and terrifies” her.

The post appeared to drive a major spike in voter registrations, with more than 65,000 people registering nationwide in the 24-hour period after her post.

President Trump Donald John TrumpUniversity offering course on 'Trumpaganda' Fiancee of missing Saudi journalist appeals to Trump for help Grassley says he wouldn't consider a Supreme Court nomination in 2020 MORE, who has backed Blackburn in the race, said Monday that he now likes Swift’s music “about 25 percent less.”