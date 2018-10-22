Amy Schumer to host comedy fundraiser for Dem House hopeful

Amy Schumer is banking on laughs to raise some money for a House hopeful, hosting a comedy show fundraiser for a Democratic New York candidate.

The “Trainwreck” star will headline a Sunday show on Long Island for Liuba Grechen Shirley, her campaign announced Monday. Grechen Shirley is attempting to unseat 13-term incumbent Rep. Pete King Peter (Pete) Thomas KingKey GOP lawmaker says public oblivious to consequences of opioid crisis Cook Political Report moves 5 GOP-held seats towards Dems The Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh could be confirmed within days MORE (R) in New York’s 2nd District.

“Amy Schumer isn’t just a brilliant comedian — she’s also a fierce activist,” Grechen Shirley said in a statement announcing the fundraiser. “From protesting Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C., to campaigning for common-sense gun control, Amy puts it all on the line to demand more from our elected officials — and I’m proud she’s joining our grassroots campaign to flip Long Island blue," she added.

Tickets to the comedy event run $100, with proceeds benefitting Grechen Shirley's campaign.

Schumer recently made headlines after becoming one of hundreds of protesters arrested at the Hart Senate Office Building while demonstrating against Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughEx-lawmaker urges Americans to publicly confront officials Pastor tears into Evangelicals for supporting Trump due to abortion stance Manchin wrestles with progressive backlash in West Virginia MORE’s Supreme Court nomination earlier this month.

The 37-year-old comedian is a cousin of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerManchin wrestles with progressive backlash in West Virginia The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Health care a top policy message in fall campaigns McConnell says deficits 'not a Republican problem' MORE (D-N.Y.).