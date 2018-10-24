Pelosi to appear on 'Late Show' one week before midterms

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiElection Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate Members are unpopular because they're viewed as being out for themselves, says pollster Boulder thrown through McCarthy’s office window MORE is set to make her inaugural appearance on the set of “The Late Show” exactly one week before the midterm elections.

The California Democrat will appear as a guest on Stephen Colbert’s late-night program on Tuesday, CBS announced Wednesday.

While it’s not the first time that Pelosi, 78, has been seen on “The Late Show” — she was interviewed from the floor of the Democratic National Convention in 2016 — it will be her debut as a guest at the desk of Colbert, a frequent Trump critic.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is scheduled to appear the same night.

Colbert has played host to a who's who of Democratic politics in recent months, with interviews with 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and former Attorney General Eric Holder.