Mark Ruffalo and Shailene Woodley are starring in a new get-out-the-vote ad aimed at Native Americans ahead of the midterm elections.

“The native people are so good at leading movements,” Ruffalo, star of “Avengers: Infinity War,” says to Auntie Beachress, a character played by comedian Tonia Jo Hall, in the video released Wednesday.

"If you could help us get the young, American vote out to vote in the midterms,” Ruffalo asks Beachress.

“Divergent” star Woodley also appears, asking what she can do to “be a better ally and help spread the word.”

“You can post about it. Stand and vote. Auntie has your back,” Beachress replies.

The PSA is part of a “Stand-N-Vote” campaign, which encourages Native American voters to get new tribal IDs.

Earlier this month, a Native American tribe railed against a Supreme Court decision that upheld a strict North Dakota voter ID law. The law requires voters to present identification that includes a current residential street address in order to vote in the Nov. 6 midterms.

The Stand-N-Vote campaign also announced Wednesday that Ruffalo and musician Dave Matthews will host a free concert in North Dakota on Sunday. At the event at the Prairie Knights Casino, tribal officials will “provide IDs and enrollment papers that will allow tribal citizens to vote,” according to organizers.