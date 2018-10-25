Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kevin Bacon, Michael J. Fox and Julianne Moore are just some of the stars encouraging voters to “make a plan” for their trips to the ballot box so they can vote for “candidates who will actually do something about our country’s gun violence crisis” in next month's midterm elections.

“What’s your plan for voting? How you gonna get there?” Bacon asks in the video released Thursday by the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety, which was founded by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

In the PSA, entertainers share their Election Day gameplans.

“We’re going after breakfast,” says Fox.

“I know I’m going to do it early in the morning so I can get an ‘I Voted’ sticker and gloat all day,” says actress Natalie Morales.

“The point is, make a plan to vote on Nov. 6,” says “BoJack Horseman's" Will Arnett.

“Game Change” star Moore urges voters to choose “gun sense candidates who will support common sense gun safety laws.”

“Candidates who will offer more than thoughts and prayers,” says “Hamilton” creator Miranda.

Famous faces who appear in the video include: Lily Aldridge, Charlize Theron, Susan Sarandon, Tracy Pollan and Padma Lakshmi, among others.

“We’re actors and artists, but we’re citizens and voters first,” Moore, who’s chairwoman of the Everytown Creative Council, said in a statement touting the video’s release. “Together, we can elect a gun safety majority in Congress and statehouses across the country,” the Academy Award winner added.