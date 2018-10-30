Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver: 'Our country depends' on voting

Oprah Winfrey is urging her fans to head to the polls for the midterm elections, saying, “Our country depends upon it.”

Sitting alongside her longtime friend, NBC News’s Maria Shriver, the media titan shared a get-out-the-vote message with her more than 42 million Twitter followers on Tuesday.

We are all equal in the voting booth. Make your voice heard Nov. 6!

VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! pic.twitter.com/FQOnobU1AF — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) October 30, 2018

"We're both independents. I don't think a lot of people know that," Winfrey — who endorsed Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election and called herself a "100 percent supporter" of his during the 2012 race — told the camera.

“They think I’m a Democrat. I don’t know what they think you are,” Shriver, a member of the Kennedy clan and former first lady of California, said to Winfrey.

“They think I’m a Democrat, too,” Winfrey replied.

“We know that we’ve lived long enough to understand that this is a really important moment in our country,” she continued.

“A very important political moment, because Nov. 6 is a chance for all of us to vote, whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican, an independent,” Shriver said.

“It’s more than a civic duty, it’s like your responsibility as a human being,” added Winfrey, saying, “Not only democracy depends on it, our country depends upon it. So vote, vote, vote!”

Winfrey stoked speculation of her own 2020 White House bid earlier this year, after delivering a stirring speech addressing the “Me Too” and “Times Up” movements at the Golden Globes.

The former talk show host later dismissed chatter of a political run, saying, “I don’t have the DNA for it.”

President Trump mocked Winfrey at a campaign rally in March, saying of a potential 2020 bid, "Wouldn't we love to run against Oprah. I would love it. I would love it. That would be a painful experience for her."