A starstudded group of female Hollywood entertainers — including Cher, Lily Tomlin, Ellen Pompeo and Olivia Munn — are urging other women to vote in next week’s midterm elections as part of a Jodie Foster-directed PSA.

“If somebody asked you, ‘What do you care about?’ what would you say?” actress Tea Leoni asks the camera in the video released Tuesday by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Independence USA PAC.

Bloomberg had pledged to spend at least $80 million ahead of the Nov. 6 midterms in an effort to help Democrats gain control of the House.

Women featured in the ad, called “Because it Matters,” name a number of hot-button issues on their minds, including equal pay, immigration reform and gun control.

“Losing your healthcare,” suggests Sophia Bush.

“If basic human rights matter, then vote,” says Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” star Tomlin.

Other performers who appear in the get-out-the-vote push include: Marilu Henner, Felicity Huffman, former "Girls" star Zosia Mamet, Minka Kelly, Piper Perabo, "Orange is the New Black's" Laverne Cox, Christy Turlington-Burns, "Real Housewives of New York City's" Bethenny Frankel, Marlee Matlin, Minnie Driver, Julianne Moore, Constance Wu and Kathy Najimi.

“Women’s voices are being listened to in a way that they haven’t been before. And it’s not just women candidates. It’s women voters and women activists,” Foster said in a statement announcing the ad's release.

The “Silence of the Lambs” star added, “We hope that this campaign, featuring familiar faces in the entertainment industry, will inspire others to share their views and more importantly take action on Election Day. It really matters.”