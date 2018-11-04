John Legend to campaign in Ohio Sunday

Singer John Legend will perform at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Ohio on Sunday, according to a local party officials in the Cincinnati area.

"We're obviously glad to have him here," the executive director of the Hamilton County Democrats, Caleb Faux, told The Hill.

"The obvious intent of this event is to increase early vote turnout and I suspect it will definitely help with that," Fox said.

"Our early vote numbers...have been very, very strong and we hope to continue that," he added.

The race for Ohio's governorship has been extremely close between former Consumer Finance Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayElection Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide On The Money: Economy adds 250K jobs in October | Trump confident on trade deal with China | Trump to reimpose all Iran nuke sanctions | 8 nations to get oil waivers | SEC subpoenaed Tesla over Model 3 production Election Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy MORE (D) and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine (R), a former U.S. senator.

The polls give Cordray a little less than a 5-point lead over DeWine, according to RealClearPolitics average of surveys.

Geoffrey Skelley at FiveThirtyEight reported last Wednesday that the latest two latest polls show a "very close race" in the bellwether state.