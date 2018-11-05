Republican mocked by Pete Davidson calls for 'SNL' to donate $1M to veterans groups

The GOP congressional candidate who lost an eye fighting in Afghanistan and was mocked by "Saturday Night Live's" Pete Davidson over the weekend said Monday that the actor and "SNL" producers should donate $1 million to veterans groups in lieu of an apology.

"The first part of that skit was just strange...The second part, I think, is when it just became dark," Dan Crenshaw, who is running to represent Texas's 2nd District, told CNN.

"You may be surprised to hear that he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie," Davidson said on "SNL." "I'm sorry. I know he lost his eye in war or whatever."

A former Navy SEAL, Crenshaw lost his eye during an IED explosion. He has received the Purple Heart, two bronze stars and the Medal of Honor.

"I do not demand an apology. He probably should apologize," Crenshaw said Monday, when asked what he wanted from the comedian. "I don't want some hollow apology."

Crenshaw said Davidson has "exposed himself for who he really is," adding, "I wish him well."

"I think what him and maybe the producers at 'SNL' should do is pool their money together — let's throw a figure out there, a million dollars — and we will donate that to a series of veterans nonprofits," he said.

"There's a lot of great organizations out there," Crenshaw continued. "There's a lot of veterans that need really help and frankly this kind of thing is really offensive to them. They feel laughed at."