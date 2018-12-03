Cher is singing the praises of Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKamala Harris will make decision on 2020 run with family 'over the holiday' Biden: George H.W. Bush said my son could have been president Rahm Emanuel throws cold water on Beto O'Rourke 2020 talk MORE, saying she could see herself rooting on the former vice president in a 2020 White House race.

"I know Joe Biden and I know him to be a really great man," Cher told ITK Sunday, when asked who might draw her early support in the next presidential election.

The "Believe" singer was one of several iconic entertainers — including country music star Reba McEntire, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the co-creators of "Hamilton," jazz musician Wayne Shorter, and composer Philip Glass — recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington.

"I would love to see [Biden] with someone young," added Cher, one of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: China agrees to reduce tariffs on US autos Schiff: Roger Stone could face charges of lying to Congress Supreme Court delays arguments for Bush national day of mourning MORE's most vocal Hollywood critics.

The 72-year-old performer frequently blasts Trump on social media, calling him a "f---ing traitor," among other less-than-complimentary names.

Pressed on the more youthful potential Biden running mate, Cher — who fundraised for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSchiff: Roger Stone could face charges of lying to Congress Roger Stone says he hasn't spoken to Trump about potential pardon Five things to know about Jerome Corsi MORE's 2016 campaign — mentioned a pair of high-profile California Democrats.

"[Sen.] Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris will make decision on 2020 run with family 'over the holiday' Rahm Emanuel throws cold water on Beto O'Rourke 2020 talk Dems won’t pick shutdown fight over Dreamers MORE or — I can't remember what Swalwell's first name is," Cher said of Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell: 'Circumstantial evidence' Michael Cohen told more lies to committee Swalwell: Trump uses Mueller investigation 'as a shield and as a sword' Rihanna on US Border Patrol firing tear gas at migrants: ‘Terrorism’ MORE.

“I love Cher’s music and am honored she’d consider me for that role," Swalwell, 38, told ITK when asked about Cher's early endorsement.

"I also give her a lot of credit for remembering the harder part of my name,” he quipped.

Biden, Swalwell and Harris, who's 54, haven't publicly announced any future White House bids, although 2020 chatter has trailed all of them.

The 76-year-old ex-VP told The Hill in April that he wouldn't decide on a presidential run "until the end of the year." A Biden rep declined to comment on the "If I Could Turn Back Time" songstress's remark.

A spokeswoman for Harris didn't get back to us.