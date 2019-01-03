Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report — Shutdown drama front and center in 2019 The Top Ten Democrats for 2020 RNC knocks Warren as 'out of touch' and 'extreme' after presidential announcement MORE is making a return trip to “The Late Show,” as speculation of a 2020 White House bid swells around the California Democrat.

Harris will sit down with Stephen Colbert on the CBS late-night show on Jan. 10, the network announced Thursday.

Harris is poised to appear the same night as another guest with a political connection. Actor Bradley Whitford — who starred as fictional White House deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman on NBC’s long-running political drama, “The West Wing” — is also booked for next Thursday’s show.

Harris has been floated as a possible 2020 presidential contender in what is likely to be a crowded Democratic field. It won’t be the lawmaker’s inaugural appearance on Colbert’s show — she was also a guest last April.

Last month, a pair of prominent Democrats made headlines with their 2020 announcement on “The Late Show.”

After Colbert egged on Julián Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary, about whether he would be running in the next presidential race, his twin brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroHispanic Caucus boasts record membership in new Congress Dem rep after visiting migrant camps: It's like watching an episode of 'Locked Up Abroad' Dem leaders vow investigations after latest death of migrant child in US custody MORE (Texas) replied, “I’ll speak on his behalf here, he’s going to run for president.”