Oprah to interview Beto O'Rourke in Times Square next month

Oprah Winfrey will sit down with former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) for a conversation with the potential 2020 White House candidate as part of a celeb-filled live event in Times Square next month.

The talk show legend will host O’Rourke and a slew of high-profile Hollywood stars and public figures — including Bradley Cooper, Michael B. Jordan, Time’s Up President Lisa Borders and philanthropist Melinda Gates — as part of a special for her OWN network on Feb. 5, according to a Friday announcement.

The event, dubbed “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square,” will focus on “how each of the guests created an impact and shifted the conversation in their respective fields of entertainment, politics and culture in the last year,” according to Winfrey’s website.

Tickets for the event are poised to go on sale next week.

O'Rourke saw his Democratic star power rise last year in his unsuccessful bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Talk of a potential 2020 bid has swirled around him, with one group of Democratic activists planning a draft movement to urge him to run.

O'Rourke has stayed in the spotlight since losing the Senate race. On Thursday, he made headlines after discussing the southern border while livestreaming his trip to the dentist's office on Instagram. He's also reportedly planning a road-trip tour beyond the Lone Star State, with stops in places such as community colleges, as he mulls an Oval Office bid.

Winfrey, 64, has repeatedly put the kibosh on any chatter about her own presidential run. While stumping for then-Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) last year, Winfrey told the crowd, “I don’t want to run.”

"I’m not trying to test any waters," she said. "Don’t want to go in those waters."