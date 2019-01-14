Gillibrand to visit 'The Late Show' amid reported 2020 plans

Another potential 2020 White House contender is headed to late-night TV — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand signals 2020 run during private meeting: report Democratic dark horses could ride high in 2020 Firefighters union leader says members are drawn to Biden MORE (D-N.Y.) will appear on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is the other guest booked for the show, the network announced Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gillibrand, 52, is expected to “take steps toward launching a presidential campaign in the coming days by forming an exploratory committee,” the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Colbert’s late-night show has served as a parade of sorts for possible 2020 candidates.

Last week, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic dark horses could ride high in 2020 Julián Castro announces 2020 White House bid, swipes at Trump Tulsi Gabbard says she's running for president MORE (D-Calif.) teased a presidential bid in an interview with Colbert, saying she “might” run.

Rep. Joaquín Castro (D-Texas) and his twin brother, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, guested on the show in December. On Saturday, Julián Castro announced he’s running for president.

Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseOvernight Defense: Appeals court sides with Trump on transgender military ban | Trump threatens years-long shutdown | Trump floats declaring national emergency to build wall with military The Memo: Romney moves stir worries in Trump World Romney attacks Trump, now he's a media darling MORE (R-Neb.), a frequent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpLanny Davis: Trump views Cohen as ‘greatest threat to his presidency’ House Oversight chairman accuses Trump of making 'a lot of money' off presidency Trump references 'Wounded Knee' in tweet mocking Warren MORE, appeared on “The Late Show” in November.