Porn star who planned ticket with Coolio ends 2020 White House bid

An adult film actress who had planned to run for president alongside rapper Coolio to “Make America F—ing Awesome Again” is ending her 2020 bid.

“When I began the campaign and was building up speed, I really had hopes that this would actually happen for me,” Cherie DeVille said in an interview with The Washington Examiner published Thursday.

“Maybe as the cultural climate changes I can try again,” DeVille added.

She had announced her White House bid back in 2017, telling ITK at the time she was inspired by a “personal frustration for the current political climate.”

“If our criteria now for becoming a political official is minor celebrity, I have that,” the 40-year-old star of such flicks as “Ass Planet” and “Hot Tub Hottie” said.

DeVille, who had planned to run as a Democrat, had said that Coolio would serve as her runningmate.

While she hadn’t filed any documents with the Federal Election Commission when ITK interviewed her in 2017, DeVille insisted at the time that the campaign was legitimate, and not a PR stunt.

“I am going to actually run for president,” she said.

DeVille cited a lack of campaign fundraising dollars as well as pushback and threats from the public for her decision.

The Washington, D.C., native also said headline-making stories involving fellow porn star Stormy Daniels may have affected her attempt to enter the Oval Office.

Daniels was paid $130,000 by President Trump Donald John TrumpSchumer: Past time for Intel leaders to 'stage an intervention' with Trump Venezuelan opposition leader pens op-ed in NY Times urging unity Trump says he has not spoken to Whitaker about end of Mueller probe MORE’s former lawyer shortly before the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about an affair she alleges to have had with Trump in 2006.

"I wonder if that hurt the legitimacy of my campaign,” DeVille said of the Daniels coverage, “as if, 'Oh, there's another porn girl trying to get in the political sphere.”