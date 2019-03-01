Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal American artificial intelligence strategy offers promising start Most voters view Green New Deal as 'largely socialist,' poll shows MORE (I-Vt.) admits that it’s just a bit “awkward” to be competing against some of his fellow senators to become the next president.

“So many senators running, obviously you see them, they are your colleagues. Is it awkward that you all know that you’re all trying to be president?” Seth Meyers asked Sanders during the lawmaker’s Thursday appearance on NBC’s “Late Night.”

“The short answer is yes,” Sanders replied with a laugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders announced his second White House bid last month. He’s among a crowded field of Senate Democrats vying for the party’s 2020 nomination, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders, Biden atop Dem pack in New Hampshire poll CNN to feature Gabbard, Delaney, Buttigieg at SXSW town hall Lawmakers slam tech industry reps at privacy hearing MORE (Minn.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders, Biden atop Dem pack in New Hampshire poll Cory Booker introduces bill to legalize marijuana nationwide Advocacy group calls for meeting with Harris over decriminalizing sex work MORE (N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal GOP pollster says Senate vote on Green New Deal will be a test for 2020 Dems in chamber Most voters view Green New Deal as 'largely socialist,' poll shows MORE (Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandCory Booker introduces bill to legalize marijuana nationwide Senate confirms Trump's nominee for key IRS role Annual scorecard ranks GOP environmental efforts far below Dems in 2018 MORE (N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal GOP pollster says Senate vote on Green New Deal will be a test for 2020 Dems in chamber Most voters view Green New Deal as 'largely socialist,' poll shows MORE (Mass.)

“We all have lunch together every Tuesday,” Sanders said, referring to the weekly policy luncheons at the Capitol. “You’ve got half the caucus running for the United — the president, you know what I’m saying. It is, kind of strange."

“On the other hand, we’ve known each other,” said 77-year-old Sanders, noting his two-decade-long history with Warren. “I’ve known many of the other senators for a long time and we’re friends.”

“I think what all of us understand — obviously each and every one of us wants to win the nomination, I certainly do — but I think we all understand, no matters who wins, everybody is going to rally around that candidate and defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDem rep: 'I look forward to' Hannity's testimony Julian Castro says his brother is weighing Senate bid Biden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal MORE,” Sanders said to applause.

“That is most important.”