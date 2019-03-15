Jimmy Fallon is going hands-on to debut his Beto O’Rourke impression, impersonating the Democratic 2020 White House hopeful with some wild gestures and flailing arms.

The NBC late-night host poked fun at the former Texas congressman’s presidential campaign launch video on Thursday’s “The Tonight Show.”

“Hi, I’m Beto O’Rourke and I’m excited. That’s it, I’m just excited,” an animated Fallon said in a taped sketch.

“The truth is I care; I care so much,” Fallon, as the El Paso Democrat, said with exuberance. “When I eat salads, I thank each individual leaf for its sacrifice.”

“I’m like if your friend’s hot dad had the energy of a golden retriever,” Fallon said, as he enthusiastically threw his arms and hands about.

Fallon’s O’Rourke impression came hours after President Trump mocked the Democratic presidential candidate’s hand movements in his launch video.

"I've never seen so much hand movement. I said, 'Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?' " Trump, who's also known for his spirited hand gestures, told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about O’Rourke entering the 2020 race.

O’Rourke said later Thursday that he had “nothing to say” about Trump’s hand-related remarks.

"I think people want us to rise above the pettiness, the smallness — they want us to be big, bold, ambitious for this country,” O’Rourke said.