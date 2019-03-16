Bill Maher slams Dems for rejecting Fox News debate: 'How very Trump of you'

HBO host Bill Maher slammed Democrats on Friday, saying that it was "very Trump of" them not to allow Fox News to host a presidential primary debate.

“Last week, the Democrats made a terrible decision when they announced that they had turned down Fox News’ offer to host one of their 2020 primary debates, saying Fox was nothing more than propaganda,” he said. “OK so why not go on Fox News and tell them that?”

“You want to be in the big leagues, but you refuse to ever play in an away game? You don’t like the questions that Fox News might ask, so you’re deciding to not take any questions at all? How very Trump of you,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the move made Democrats "look weak" and noted that Republicans "never shy away" from coming on his show even though, he said, "the audience is against them."

Democrats, you call yourself The Resistance? Then fight behind enemy lines! That’s what a resistance does. You have to get inside the @FoxNews bubble and fight. #Tuckerface pic.twitter.com/TDIB58oJW6 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 16, 2019

Maher's comments came after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) decided earlier month not to allow Fox News to host a 2020 presidential primary debate, citing a report in The New Yorker that alleged deep ties between the conservative network and President Trump Donald John TrumpColorado governor signs national popular vote bill into law Tree of Life rabbi responds to New Zealand attack: Like 'a horror film all over again' Graham says he'll probe Rosenstein's 25th Amendment remarks MORE's inner circle.

“Recent reporting in The New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and FOX News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates," DNC chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said in a statement explaining the decision.

The New Yorker reported that former Fox chief Roger Ailes had tipped Trump off about potential questions he would be asked in a 2016 presidential primary debate.