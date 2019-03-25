Taraji P. Henson says she’s looking to former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenJam-packed primary poses a serious threat to Democrats in 2020 Stacey Abrams: Barr's Mueller letter 'like having your brother summarize your report card' Abrams launches 'Fair Vote' nonprofit ahead of 2020 census MORE to “save” the country come 2020.

“I’m waiting to hear what Joe Biden is going to do,” the “Empire” star said when asked about any potential 2020 White House hopefuls who “excite” her, in an interview with The Washington Post published Monday.

“Save us! Save us! Save us!” Henson continued with a laugh.

“Save us, Joe!” the actress exclaimed before repeating, “Joe, I love you, save us!”

Biden has heavily hinted at a 2020 bid, but has not officially thrown his hat in the ring.

Henson also made a mention of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersJam-packed primary poses a serious threat to Democrats in 2020 Treason narrative collapses; who bears responsibility? Pence hits 2020 Dems for skipping AIPAC MORE (I-Vt.), who announced his presidential campaign last month.

“He reminds me of Ann Atwater,” Henson, 48, said, referring to the civil rights activist. “He doesn’t care who gets mad.”

“And he was back there arm in arm with Martin Luther King marching,” Henson continued. “That’s somebody I can trust. He was willing to die for the cause, you understand?”

Henson — who appeared in a 2016 campaign ad for then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGraham: McCain 'acted appropriately' by handing Steele dossier to FBI Why Mueller's hedge on obstruction decision was a mistake Giuliani says news media treat Dems better than GOP MORE — told ITK just last month that it was “too early” to get behind any potential 2020 candidates.

Henson also said Trump could “absolutely” win reelection: “If people don’t realize, there’s still a lot of people out there that believe in whatever he’s doing. And we can’t be lazy. We just cannot be lazy.”