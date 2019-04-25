Rob Reiner backs Biden's 2020 bid

Rob Reiner says he’s rooting for Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race MORE because the former vice president has “the best chance to beat Trump” in 2020.

“I think that if he becomes president, on day one, America will be brought back to where it belongs in the world,” the “Shock and Awe” director said in a Thursday interview with entertainment news site The Blast.

Reiner — one of President Trump's most vocal Hollywood critics — added that he's "excited" about Biden's candidacy. The ex-VP announced his White House run on Thursday.

The 72-year-old former "All in the Family" actor also offered a message of support for Biden — amid a crowded Democratic field of 2020 contenders — in a Thursday tweet:

We have a great field of candidates running for President. We should be supportive of them all. But if ever there was a time in our nation’s history that we needed someone to restore our soul & standing as leader of the free world, it’s now. Joe Biden will do that on day one. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 25, 2019

Last year, Reiner — who supported Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonForget the spin: Five unrefuted Mueller Report revelations Former senators launching effort to help Dems win rural votes Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst MORE in the 2016 race — told ITK that Biden could “right the ship” with a White House bid.

“I think the ship is foundering right now and someone with his experience could come in and right the ship,” Reiner said in June.