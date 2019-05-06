Billy Joel 'not a big fan' of Trump, but not going 'to be politically involved' in 2020

Billy Joel says he’s no fan of President Trump Donald John TrumpKamala Harris: Barr 'lied to Congress' Trump to Palestinians in Gaza: 'End the violence and work towards peace' O'Rourke: Mueller report affirmed need for impeachment against Trump MORE, but he doesn’t plan to speak out during the 2020 White House race because “a lot of people resent celebrities touting their candidate.”

“I don’t think I’m going to be politically involved,” the “Piano Man” singer tells Rolling Stone in a wide-ranging interview published Monday.

“I find a lot of people resent celebrities touting their candidate. That can actually turn more people off than it can bring more people in,” Joel says.

The 69-year-old songwriter and musician says that while he “admires” musical artists such as Bruce Springsteen “who gets up there and touts a candidate,” his experience has been “that people resent it when they go to see you do a show and you get up on a soapbox and spout politics.”

Joel hasn’t completely shied away from weighing in on hot-button issues. In 2017, after Trump made comments in the aftermath of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in which he said there was “blame on both sides” for the violence that led to the death of a counterprotester, Joel wore a yellow star at one of his concerts.

“I was pissed off. It’s bullshit. There’s no fine Nazis,” Joel says now. “My father’s generation fought a war to put an end to Nazism. When they see these guys with the swastika armband, I’m amazed they don’t run out on the street and smash them over the head with a baseball bat. So this president missed the boat. He had a great chance to say something meaningful and he blew it.”

While Joel and Trump were born just two years apart and both grew up New York City, the Grammy Award winner says he sees the commander in chief as “being from an entirely different planet.”

“I know he was born in Queens, but he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. His father was rich and gave him a lot of money. I don’t know how much empathy he actually has for people who don’t live that kind of life,” says Joel.

“I’m not a big fan of his, so to be fair I don’t have a lot of insight into him,” he added.

Asked his thoughts on Trump’s presidency so far, Joel responded, “I think maybe this was the shock that we needed to shake people out of lethargy. Maybe this was something that should have happened to wake people up and make people realize, ‘Hey, something like this can actually happen.’”

“Because before he got elected,” Joel said, “we didn’t think this could happen.”