Klobuchar, O'Rourke, Cotton all to appear on 'The View' next week

Two 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and one GOP senator are all booked in appearances on "The View" next week.

Sen. Tom Cotton Thomas (Tom) Bryant CottonOvernight Defense — Presented by Huntington Ingalls Industries — Trump nominates Shanahan as Pentagon chief | House panel advances bill to block military funds for border wall | Trump defends Bolton despite differences Trump nominates Shanahan as Pentagon chief Trump, Senate GOP discuss effort to overhaul legal immigration MORE (R-Ark.), along with White House hopefuls Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWarner: Campaigns should start reporting foreign contacts to FBI Klobuchar town hall delivers 1.6 million viewers for Fox News Author Marianne Williamson qualifies for Democratic primary debates MORE (D-Minn.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeAuthor Marianne Williamson qualifies for Democratic primary debates Almost 30 percent of Biden supporters pick Sanders as second choice O'Rourke, Castro call for Sandra Bland case to be reopened MORE (D-Texas), will appear on the daytime chatfest, ABC announced Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cotton, who authored the new book, "Sacred Duty: A Soldier's Tour at Arlington National Cemetery," will appear on Monday's show. O'Rourke is poised to be Tuesday's guest, while Klobuchar will be interviewed on Friday.

The long-running women-hosted show has been a pit stop for the crop of 2020 Democratic contenders. Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanNew tariffs on China pose major risk for Trump Author Marianne Williamson qualifies for Democratic primary debates Poll: Biden doubling up Sanders in New Hampshire MORE (D-Ohio) announced his presidential bid on the show last month. Former Vice President Biden gave his first TV interview after launching his campaign on the program in April.

In recent months, several other Democratic candidates, including South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg responds to Trump insult with Chinese proverb Klobuchar town hall delivers 1.6 million viewers for Fox News Biden surrogate says Kamala Harris being treated 'unfairly' by mainstream media MORE and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOcasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement On The Money: New tariffs on China pose major risk for Trump | Senators sound alarm over looming budget battles | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders team up against payday lenders Castro campaign staffers announce unionization MORE (I-Vt.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandAuthor Marianne Williamson qualifies for Democratic primary debates Booker, Ayanna Pressley introduce bill taking aim at black maternal death rates Maxine Waters, Stacey Abrams among political stars in demand for graduation speeches MORE (D-N.Y.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris demands Barr clarify if Trump has asked him to investigate anyone Biden surrogate says Kamala Harris being treated 'unfairly' by mainstream media Author Marianne Williamson qualifies for Democratic primary debates MORE (D-Calif.) have all appeared.