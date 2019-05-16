Howard Stern: 'I feel bad' for 2020 women because Biden feels 'safe'

Howard Stern says he feels “bad” for the female candidates running in the 2020 presidential race because nervous voters are leaning toward someone like Joe Biden Joe Robinette BidenSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Harris knocks Biden on crime bill: 'It did contribute to mass incarceration in our country' Poll: Biden leads Trump by double digits in Pennsylvania MORE, whom they see as having the best shot at beating President Trump Donald John TrumpNapolitano claims Trump violated separation of powers 3 times in last week Work on surprise medical bills goes into overdrive Trump pardons media tycoon, former GOP leader of California State Assembly MORE.

“Biden’s way ahead because I think people want a new president so badly that they want to play it a little safe,” the SiriusXM radio host said of the former vice president on Thursday while promoting his new book, “Howard Stern Comes Again,” on “The View.”

Trump critics, Stern explained, see in Biden “a guy who’s been the vice president. He’s tested.”

“I feel bad for the women running,” Stern continued, “because it’s probably time for a woman to run. But because everyone’s so nervous, they’re tightening up and saying it better be Joe Biden because they got to get the best shot.”

Asked if he’s rooting for anyone particular in 2020, Stern, 65, replied, “It’s almost like there’s so many people I’m on overload. Every week it’s sort of like the flavor of the month.”

On Thursday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioBill de Blasio to announce presidential bid Thursday Could any 2020 Dem fumble an anti-Trump rally at Trump Tower as badly as Bill de Blasio? De Blasio heckled by Trump supporters at news conference inside Trump Tower MORE became the 24th candidate to join the Democratic primary for the chance to take on Trump.

Stern told “View” co-host Meghan McCain that he wouldn’t rule out voting for a Republican and noted that while he was a strong and longtime Hillary Clinton supporter, he’s endorsed GOP political bids, saying, “There’s a lot of good candidates out there, and we’ll see.”