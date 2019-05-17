Eva Longoria says Time's Up eyeing involvement in 2020 elections

Time’s Up co-founder Eva Longoria reportedly said Thursday that the movement aimed at combating sexual assault and promoting gender equality is looking at how to increase its political presence in the 2020 elections.

“We’re trying to figure out what is Time’s Up’s role in these elections, and how can we have an impact,” she said in Cannes, southern France, Variety reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Desperate Housewives” star also emphasized a need to focus on state and local elections, not just the presidential race, according to Variety. Longoria pointed to Alabama and its recently enacted abortion ban as a key example.

“We see what’s happening in Alabama right now, which is crazy, archaic, not progressive, not American,” she told Variety. “That’s a state legislature.”

One thing Time’s Up can do to step in, she said, is publish report cards on legislators that grade their performance on progressive initiatives.

Longoria, who was executive producer for the 2018 Netflix documentary “Reversing Roe,” which examined efforts to reverse the landmark Supreme Court decision, said the states pushing to pass restrictive abortion laws are creating a “domino effect.”

“What’s happening in Alabama is so important in the world,” she said. “It’s going to affect everybody if we don’t pay attention.”

Since it was founded in 2018, Time’s Up has set a goal of reaching 50/50 workplace equality in Hollywood. But “the statistics are going the wrong way,” she told Variety. “We’re not improving.”