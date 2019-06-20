Warren signs Taylor Swift's Equality Act petition

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Sanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Warren: 'On Juneteenth and every day: Black lives matter' MORE (D-Mass.), a 2020 presidential candidate, on Thursday signed pop star Taylor Swift Taylor Alison SwiftThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Supreme Court double jeopardy ruling could impact Manafort The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Supreme Court double jeopardy ruling could impact Manafort Taylor Swift pushes for Equality Act in new pro-LGBT music video MORE's Change.org petition asking for support for the Equality Act, which seeks to protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination.

"It’s 2019 and our LGBTQ+ friends continue to face discrimination at work, school, and in their communities," Warren said in a statement.

"Enough is enough. I’m proud to represent Massachusetts in the Senate, a state that has led the nation in protecting and promoting equality. But there’s so much more work to be done. We can start by passing the Equality Act," she added.

The Democratic-controlled House voted for the bill in May, and Warren said it now is up to the Republican-majority Senate "to be on the right side of history" and vote on the bill.

"LGBTQ rights are civil rights. LGBTQ activists have never given up, they've organized, and brought about transformational change. But the work is far from over. Thank you Taylor Swift for being in this fight to pass the Equality Act," Warren said.

Last week, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Biden defends remarks about segregationist senators: 'Apologize for what?' MORE (N.J.), another Democrat seeking the party's White House nomination in 2020, signed Swift's petition.

The petition had more than 350,000 signatures Thursday morning.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Sanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Democrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll Democrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll Biden defends remarks about segregationist senators: 'Apologize for what?' MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Defense: House passes T spending package with defense funds | Senate set to vote on blocking Saudi arms sales | UN nominee defends climate change record Overnight Defense: House passes T spending package with defense funds | Senate set to vote on blocking Saudi arms sales | UN nominee defends climate change record 'We fight on': 2020 Democrats mark Juneteenth MORE (D-N.Y.), all presidential candidates, have announced support for the bill.

Swift also pushed for the Equality Act in her latest music video released earlier this week.