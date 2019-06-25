Rosie O'Donnell backs Warren to take on 'that baby in the White House'

Rosie O'Donnell says she's supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenAbigail Disney: 'We're creating a super-class' of rich people Is Big Tech biased? The Hill's Morning Report - In exclusive interview, Trump talks Biden, Iran, SCOTUS and reparations MORE's 2020 presidential bid because the Massachusetts Democrat "knows how to handle that baby in the White House."

"Warren's my choice," O'Donnell told Andy Cohen on Monday, when asked on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live After Show" who she was rooting for in the Democratic primary.

"We need a leader," said O'Donnell, who was sporting a Warren campaign shirt. "And she's been leading."

"Every time she opens her mouth she gets more respect. Because she has plans for everything. She knows what she's doing," O'Donnell added.

The 57-year-old former "View" co-host is one of the entertainment world's most outspoken critics of President Trump Donald John TrumpNew EPA rule would expand Trump officials' powers to reject FOIA requests Democratic senator introduces bill to ban gun silencers Democrats: Ex-Commerce aide said Ross asked him to examine adding census citizenship question MORE, with whom she has a long-running feud. Trump has repeatedly referred to O’Donnell in the past as a “loser” and a "pig," while the "SMILF" actress has blasted him as “mentally unstable."

Earlier this year, O'Donnell told TMZ that she was supportive of both Warren's and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - In exclusive interview, Trump talks Biden, Iran, SCOTUS and reparations Biden to debate for first time as front-runner Rules for first Democratic primary debates announced MORE's (D-Calif.) 2020 campaigns.

“There’s a bunch of women who are really strong out there,” O'Donnell said of the Democratic field.