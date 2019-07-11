Sanders: 'I'm only grumpy most of the time'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to join diabetes patients on trip to Canada to buy cheaper insulin The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate Democrats warn push for border crossing decriminalization will prove costly in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) says he’s not always a grump, just “most of the time.”

Asked by NowThis News in a video released Thursday what’s a common misconception about him, the famously cantankerous Sanders replied, “They think I’m grumpy all of the time, and I’m only grumpy most of the time.”

“There are some times I’m not grumpy,” the 77-year-old Democratic White House hopeful quipped. “Now is not one of those times,” he added with a smile.

‘Our job is to transform this country.’ — @BernieSanders has big plans for America. In the latest #20QuestionsFor2020, he explains why he’s not worried about overpromising pic.twitter.com/iyAj1D5BLa — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 11, 2019

The Atlantic reported in March that Sanders’s presidential campaign was attempting to shed any Oscar the Grouch-esque persona and “humanize” the lawmaker, who’s long been known to shy away from questions about his personal life.

“He’s a very decent guy,” Rep. Peter Welch Peter Francis WelchHillicon Valley: Hacker group targeted electric grid | House Democrats press CBP over facial recognition program | Senators offer bill to protect health data | Groups file FCC complaint over carriers' use of location data Lawmakers grapple with deepfake threat at hearing Pelosi, Nadler tangle on impeachment, contempt vote MORE (D-Vt.) told the magazine at the time. “Warm and cuddly, he’s not.”

Sanders also opened up about his worst habit in his sit-down with NowThis, saying it’s “Thinking about bad things before I go to sleep and worrying and not being able to sleep enough. I stopped reading the newspapers before I go to sleep.”

Sanders admitted he doesn’t “get enough” shut-eye, saying although he’d like to get eight hours of sleep, he averages about five hours a night.