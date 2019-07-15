Star-studded fundraiser for Buttigieg to be hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Sean Hayes

A star-studded guest list is set to hold a fundraiser for 2020 presidential hopeful and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Buttigieg: 'Medicare for all,' free college tuition are 'questionable on their merits' League of Conservation Voters withdraws from climate forum after 'offensive' Buttigieg op-ed in New Republic MORE (D) next week.

The reception, which will be held in Los Angeles on July 25, will be co-hosted by Ellen DeGeneres and Sean Hayes, both advocates for LGBTQ issues in Hollywood. The event will take place at the home of Kevin MacLellan, an NBC Universal executive, and his husband, Brian Curran, according to NBC News.

Other celebrities scheduled to be in attendance include Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi and Chelsea Handler. Tickets for the event are still available, and they range from $250 to $2,800.

The reception is not the only event Buttigieg is scheduled to attend during a trip to California next week. Tickets, which range from $500 to $2,800, are also still on sale for a "Lunch with Mayor Pete." Supporters can also attend "A Conversation with Mayor Pete."