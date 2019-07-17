Alyssa Milano to attend fundraiser for Marianne Williamson

Alyssa Milano has made her choice of who among the 2020 Democrats she'll raise money for first: Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonThe Young Turks' Cenk Uygur: Here's how to choose a president Gravel campaign to air Biden attack ad on MSNBC The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi looks to squash fight with progressives MORE.

“I know. I know. But she’s the only candidate talking about the collective, soulful ache of the nation & I think that’s an important discussion to have,” the former "Charmed" star and political activist tweeted to her more than 3.5 million followers on Tuesday.

And as I’ve said before, I’m not committing to anyone yet. I’m going to support everyone if given the opportunity until the choice is crystal clear. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 17, 2019

Williamson, a self-help author who's considered a long-shot White House hopeful, became the most searched-for candidate on Google during the second night of the Democratic presidential debates last month.

“I’ll tell you one thing, it’s really nice if we’ve got all these plans, but if you think we’re going to beat Donald Trump by just having all these plans, you’ve got another thing coming,” Williamson told the other White House hopefuls on the Miami stage. “Because he didn’t win by saying he had a plan. He won by simply saying 'Make America Great Again.' We’ve got to get deeper than just these superficial fixes, as important as they are.”

“[President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo changes staff for Russia meeting after concerns raised about top negotiator's ties: report House unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Ben Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist MORE is] going to be beaten by somebody who has an idea what this man has done. ... You have harnessed fear for political purposes, and only love can cast that out,” she said later. “So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you're doing. I'm going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field. And sir, love will win.”

Milano, 46, said in June that she's "playing the field" before deciding which 2020 Democratic candidate she'll endorse.

"To be honest with you, I really feel like I’m dating a lot of people right now,” Milano, who's friends with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Sanders to call on 2020 Democrats to reject money from drug, health insurance industries Harris tops Biden in California 2020 poll MORE, told SiriusXM’s Ted Johnson in an interview.

"I’m dating, and once I know who’s going to be right for me I will make that decision,” Milano said.

Milano's name was not among the campaign donors to Williamson in the second quarter, according to a Federal Election Commission report filed on Monday.