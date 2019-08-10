Bill Maher roots for recession so that Trump loses in 2020

Comedian Bill Maher William (Bill) MaherMaher jokes of Democratic debates: Obama 'not woke enough now' Maher mocks 2020 Democrats, implores Oprah to run: She is only 'sure-thing winner' Maher: 'Very hard' to win in 2020 if Democrats run on 'reparations and concentration camps' MORE on Friday said he "really" wished there was another economic recession, arguing such an event would ruin President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump dismisses backlash to SoulCycle: 'I think it just makes Steve much hotter' Trump on China trade talks: 'We are not ready to make a deal' Trump: Biden 'not playing with a full deck' MORE's chances of winning reelection.

During a discussion with panelists on his show including former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), Maher said that the U.S. could "survive" another recession but warned it would not withstand a second term of a Trump presidency.

The exchange began with commentator Tom Nichols remarking about Trump's trade policies, saying "I'm not wishing for a recession, but if the farmers want to keep touching the hot stove..."

“Well, you should be," Maher interjected. "Because that will definitely get him unelected," Maher added.

"But Bill, you don’t really want a recession," shot back Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciMass shootings test power of an NRA in turmoil Scaramucci warns Trump he'll lose his support over 'racist and unacceptable' tweets Scaramucci disinvited from GOP fundraiser after criticism of Trump tweets MORE, Trump's former White House communications director and a now occasional critic of the administration.

“I really do. We have survived many recessions. We can’t survive another Donald Trump term,” Maher responded.

Maher also mocking addressed Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityHannity, de Blasio spar over taxes, meatless Mondays Trump lashes out at Fox News's Shep Smith, says 'fake news CNN is better' De Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' MORE in the clip after Maher said he hoped for a recession, telling the Fox News host that he had no power to actually cause one.

"Sean, if you're watching, I'm not a genie. I can't make it happen," Maher said. “I'm just wishing it. If it happens, it will be because of your lord and savior, Donald J. Trump.”

Maher made similar comments last June on his show, at the time saying "bring on the recession" to get rid of the president.

"Sorry if that hurts people but it's either root for a recession or you lose your democracy," he said last year.