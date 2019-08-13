President Trump’s 2020 GOP primary challenger, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldThe Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats challenge Trump's response to El Paso GOP 2020 primary challenger Bill Weld calls Trump 'a raging racist' Amash responds to 'Send her back' chants at Trump rally: 'This is how history's worst episodes begin' MORE, says he "may be reduced" to debating Alec Baldwin, the actor who plays the president on "Saturday Night Live," if Trump refuses to engage with him.

In a Monday interview with C-SPAN, Weld was asked if there will be a debate ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

“Well, if I have anything to say about it there will,” he responded. “Obviously, the president has said 'I’m not going to debate Bill Weld or anybody else.' I may be reduced to challenging Alec Baldwin, who plays the president with an orange wig on '

Saturday Night Live.'”

The actor may put up a strong fight on stage, Weld admitted.

“I think I can hold my own with Alec Baldwin, although I don't know, he’s had a long career in show biz — he might clean up the floor with me. But I think he might be willing in service of the national interest to at least have a go at it. That should be good TV if nothing else — the president would understand that.”

Weld is a long-shot candidate who is failing to gain much traction with the Republican Party. A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Trump, whose support among GOP voters remains strong, has a 72-point lead over Weld.

Weld has positioned himself as a traditional fiscally conservative Republican and has been outspoken against the president whom he has repeatedly called racist. He was former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson Gary Earl JohnsonTrump's GOP challenger: 'I may be reduced' to debating Alec Baldwin Amash won't rule out Libertarian challenge to Trump Buzz grows Amash will challenge Trump as a Libertarian MORE's running mate on the Libertarian Party's 2016 presidential ticket.