Luther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris

Rapper Luther Campbell says a call from Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris Sanders spokeswoman says forthcoming immigration plan shaped by DACA recipients The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall MORE (D-Calif.) changed his mind about her chances in 2020, and he now feels she’s “the only candidate who can scare Donald Trump Donald John Trump Poll: 40 percent of voters don't think Trump will win reelection Mattis: 'I'll speak out' about policy issues 'when the time comes' China contests Trump claim it is fentanyl source MORE in a head-to-head matchup.”

The former 2 Live Crew member and columnist for the Miami New Times wrote Tuesday that he recently shared an “unexpected phone conversation” with Harris. Campbell, 58, noted that he had been critical of Harris in the past, writing in a February column that the White House hopeful would “have trouble persuading black voters to make her president in 2020.”

But after picking up the phone and finding Harris on the line, the performer — who ran as a Democratic Miami-Dade County mayoral candidate in 2011 — said Harris now has his support.

“By having a conversation with someone who trashed her publicly,” Campbell wrote, “Harris proves she can work with anybody to lead this country in a positive direction.”

Among the reasons he lists for now supporting Harris, Campbell said, “Judging by his recent public appearances, I think [former Vice President Joe] Biden has lost a step and doesn't have his wits.” Campbell also knocks Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title MORE (D-Mass.), saying “She tells you all the beautiful things you want to hear. But she is not really talking to African-Americans about what will lift them.” Campbell also calls Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris Sanders spokeswoman says forthcoming immigration plan shaped by DACA recipients Bernie spokeswoman previews Bernie's immigration plan MORE (I-Vt.) the “male version” of Warren.

“Harris, on the other hand, can lead this country back to the top after Trump has f---ed everything up,” Campbell wrote. “Black people still want to know if she is black enough. After speaking with her, I believe there's no doubt.”

“If she was willing to talk to me after I assailed her career, that tells me she can work with politicians on the other side of the aisle,” Campbell said. “In a general election campaign, she will be able to speak to voters directly the same way she did with me.”