Warren only 2020 Dem to accept invite to RuPaul's DragCon

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren only 2020 Dem to accept invite to RuPaul's DragCon Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Warren endorses Lipinski challenger Marie Newman MORE (D-Mass.) was the only presidential candidate to appear at rupaul's DragCon, a convention tied to the reality drag queen competition show "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Warren's campaign had a booth at the event, according to a spokesperson for the convention.

“I’m in this fight for full LGBTQ+ equality. We've got a lot of work to do to make sure that everyone is free to be who they are and to love who they love” Warren said in the video.

“A record number of trans Americans were killed last year, disproportionately trans women of color. We need to call it out, and we need to fight back," she added.

Now THIS is why it's important for presidential campaigns to hire an LGBTQ Outreach Director!!@SenWarren's team told me they had one on staff...and it SHOWS at @RuPaulsDragCon #DragCon pic.twitter.com/Pf5k20r87d — Xorje Olivares (@XorjeO) September 8, 2019

Shea Couleé, a contestant on Drag Race's season nine told NBC News that she spoke at Warren's booth because she “wanted to use my platform in a space where I knew that I could get a lot of attention for her, to bring some awareness to her campaign.”

“We had so many conversations with so many young people and voters, and I think it’s important that we get these young voters fired up and excited about the next presidential election,” Couleé said.

The convention spokesperson told The Hill in a statement that all early Democratic candidates were invited to DragCon, but that Warren was the only one "who made it happen."

“For me, that speaks volumes,” Couleé told NBC. “She’s shown herself to be a great ally."

DragCon calls itself the "first convention celebrating drag, queer culture, & self-expression," according to its Twitter bio.

Warren is considered one of the front-runners in the 20 person contest for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

—Updated at 1:03 p.m.