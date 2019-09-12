Yang wears his flag pin on the wrong side at Dem debate

Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz to Yang on basketball challenge: Just bring it The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Democrats set for Lone Star showdown MORE is raising eyebrows for his sartorial choices at another Democratic presidential debate.

The former tech entrepreneur was eyed wearing his American flag pin on the wrong side of his lapel during Thursday's debate in Houston.

According to the United States Flag Code Section 8(J): “The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing. Therefore, the lapel flag pin being a replica, should be worn on the left lapel near the heart.”

Yang, 44, placed his flag pin on his right side. The only other male candidate wearing a flag pin on Thursday night, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE, had his on the left.

The faux pas did not go unnoticed on social media:

As the preeminent authority on lapel pins, Mr. Yang is wearing the flag pin on the wrong side. pic.twitter.com/RMcssY4cmi — Big Mike (@SenatorGracia) September 13, 2019

I didn’t hear a word Yang said because I was distracted by his flag pin being on the opposite lapel. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 13, 2019

@AndrewYang you gotta put the flag pin on the left lapel near the heart, dawg. — Fedora Roger Moore-a (@notRogerMoore) September 13, 2019

It's not the first time that the Yang has made headlines for his debate fashion. Back in June, he became what's believed to be the first male White House hopeful to go tie-less at a presidential debate.