Jon Bon Jovi: Booker would 'do an amazing job' as president

Jon Bon Jovi is singing Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWorking Families Party endorses Warren after backing Sanders in 2016 Five top 2020 Democrats haven't committed to MSNBC climate forum Progressive tax-the-rich push gains momentum MORE's praises, saying the New Jersey Democrat would do "an amazing job" as commander in chief.

"Cory Booker is a great man, he's a dear friend of mine," Bon Jovi told "Extra" in a recent interview.

Bon Jovi said he's known the fellow New Jerseyan for "well over a decade," since Booker was mayor of Newark.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We believe that if he were in the office of the president that he'd do an amazing job and we're happy to support him," the Bon Jovi frontman said.

The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, were some of Booker's early celebrity supporters, donating $5,600 to the his presidential campaign earlier this year.

Last month, the 57-year-old rocker hosted a campaign fundraiser for Booker at his Hamptons home.

Bon Jovi recently also revealed that his band's next album will be called "2020."

"Although it would seem that it's a presidential campaign — and why not, I couldn't do any worse — the idea here is that I have a clear vision," Bon Jovi — who performed at a campaign rally for then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump's economic approval takes hit in battleground states: poll This is how Democrats will ensure Trump's re-election The Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes 2020 roadshow to New Mexico MORE ahead of the 2016 election — told "Extra."

"It's not political, but it's very socially conscious. You know just awareness of so many things that are going on in the world right now, whether it's in the environment or politics. It's just a wide array of things that need our attention," he said.

"The Amazon is burning and the hurricanes are flooding, and people need to bond together," Bon Jovi said.