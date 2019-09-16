Jeff Bridges calls for donations to get his 'good buddy' Bullock 'up on that debate stage'

Jeff Bridges is urging people to donate to his "good buddy," Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats clash over future of party in heated debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Left off debate stage, Bullock all-in on Iowa MORE, so the Montana governor can make it onto the next Democratic presidential debate stage.

"I don't care if you vote for somebody else," the "Big Lebowski" actor said in a video posted on Twitter on Monday.

"But it's so important to have Steve Bullock's voice up on that debate stage," Bridges continued.

"You see here's the deal: For the first time in history, the Democratic National Committee is choosing who can be in the presidential debates based on the number of donors each candidate has," Bridges said in the message to his more than 260,000 followers.

It's so important to have @GovernorBullock's voice up on the Democratic debate stage. If you can, please visit https://t.co/PWDtpmgXcz and donate. Any amount helps! pic.twitter.com/kVarf7GQFy — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) September 16, 2019

Bullock was among the 2020 hopefuls who failed to make the stage at last week's Democratic debate in Houston.

In comments earlier this month, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE called the debate criteria a "very reasonable bar."

"It's going to be up to the voters to decide who this candidate is and I think our process has been the most fair, transparent and inclusive process the history of the Democratic primary," Perez said.

"My buddy Steve, he's the only governor in the race, he's the only one who has won in a Trump state among the candidates, and here's the most important thing about him to me, is that he's spent his entire career working on getting dark money out of politics,” Bridges said.

Bullock told The Daily Beast in May that 69-year-old Bridges has been "very encouraging" of his White House run. The Oscar-nominated actor had also supported Bullock during his 2016 gubernatorial reelection bid.

It's not the first time Bridges has waded into politics.

“As The Dude might say, this aggression will not stand," Bridges said of the political climate in a 2017 interview.

"That's what I think is needed today, to kind of put a check on ourselves and knowing what's right or wrong and being so sure that [President] Trump is an asshole and that he's going to be terrible and all this," he said.