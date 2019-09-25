Jonathan Van Ness endorses Warren over her health care plan

"Queer Eye's" Jonathan Van Ness is citing the cost of his HIV medication as the reason he's supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren announces expansion of presidential campaign Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers On The Money: Trump takes aim at China in UN address | Consumer confidence fell as trade tensions rose | Senate proposes billion for Trump border wall MORE's (D-Mass.) White House bid.

The hairstyling pro and Netflix TV personality — who came out as HIV positive in an interview promoting his new memoir last week — tweeted his support for the presidential candidate on Wednesday. He wrote to his more than 780,000 Twitter followers:

The moment I knew I was endorsing @ewarren was last month when I misplaced my HIV meds. It cost $3500 to replace them out of pocket with “amazing” plantinum level insurance. Healthcare shouldn’t be for profit ever, it’s a human right. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 25, 2019

Warren, one of the more progressive of the dozen-plus Democrats vying to be the party’s 2020 nominee, is a supporter of “Medicare for All.”

It's not the first time that the 32-year-old Van Ness, who identifies as nonbinary, has gotten political. In April, he and other "Queer Eye" cast members were eyed posing for snapshots at the Capitol with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump Centrist Democrats urge caution over impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTrump impeachment calls snowball, putting pressure on Pelosi Ocasio-Cortez calls for urgent action on Trump-Ukraine: 'This is an emergency' Trump blasts socialism as 'destroyer of societies' in UN address MORE (D-N.Y.).