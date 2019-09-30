Castro campaign, Latino group call out his absence in 'SNL' sketch

A top Latino advocacy group is calling out "Saturday Night Live" for not including Julián Castro in a sketch about 2020 Democratic White House hopefuls.

A weekend segment on the late-night comedy show featured a mock CNN town hall with several of the presidential candidates. Larry David reprised his role as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersElizabeth Warren's vagueness on 'Medicare for All' isn't fooling anyone Klobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Sanders criticizes Pompeo for meeting with 'destructive' Kissinger MORE (I-Vt.), while Kate McKinnon played Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElizabeth Warren's vagueness on 'Medicare for All' isn't fooling anyone Klobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Sunday shows — Impeachment grips Washington MORE (D-Mass.), guest host Woody Harrelson played former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAmash calls McCarthy incompetent, dishonest after '60 Minutes' interview GOP lawmaker blasts Trump for quoting pastor warning of civil war over impeachment '60 Minutes' correspondent presses McCarthy on impeachment inquiry MORE and Maya Rudolph took on the role of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKlobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Impeachment shakes up Democratic White House race Biden holds wide lead in SC, tied with Sanders and Warren in Nevada: poll MORE (D-Calif.).

But Latino Victory, a grassroots organization, called the absence of the former Housing and Urban Development secretary in the sketch "unacceptable" in a Monday tweet.

The Castro campaign's national press secretary, Sawyer Hackett, also took aim at "SNL" for the snub.

Interesting that @nbcsnl decided to cut one candidate out of this sketch. Could you not find a Latino actor to play @JulianCastro? pic.twitter.com/eWBgX4CDV7 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 29, 2019

Several other candidates in the crowded Democratic field — including Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight poses risks to both Trump, Dems Democratic debate in October to be held over only one night MORE (D-Minn.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetKlobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Overnight Energy: Lawmakers show irritation over withheld Interior documents | Republican offers bipartisan carbon tax bill | Scientists booted from EPA panel form new group Watchdog: Energy Department not doing enough to protect grid against cyber attacks MORE (D-Colo.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardPublic opinion polls show shift toward impeaching Trump Saagar Enjeti claims media is biased in favor of Warren Gabbard announces support for Trump impeachment inquiry MORE (Hawaii) — also were not included in the skit.