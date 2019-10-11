Warren says she'd welcome a Dwayne Johnson presidential bid: 'Who doesn't like The Rock?'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Sanders opens up about heart attack in attempt to assuage health concerns 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (D-Mass.) says she isn't afraid to take on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a White House run, quipping she would "welcome" the wrestler-turned-actor into the presidential race.

"I know he would fight for the principles that he believes in — he’s my kind of guy!" the 2020 presidential candidate told Entertainment Weekly with a laugh of Johnson, when asked about his frequent flirtations with running for president.

The interview focused on one of Warren's favorite shows, HBO's "Ballers," which stars Johnson as an ex-NFL player working as a financial manager for athletes.

“It’s an interesting story that’s different from much of what’s on television,” Warren said, adding: “It tells you something about what it means to live a life dependent on a small set of physical skills.”

Johnson told Vanity Fair last year that he "seriously considered" a presidential bid but ultimately opted not to run in 2020.

“It’s a position that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills. There’s a lot of ground to cover, and due to my schedule, it’s not possible in 2020,” Johnson told the magazine.

But Warren, 70, appeared optimistic about the 47-year-old "Fast and Furious" star's chances.

"Who doesn’t like The Rock?" she said. "And I have to say, who doesn’t love The Rock’s wardrobe choices, don’t they just knock you out? Those vests and the pink shirts. ... Oh man, it is eye candy."