Michelle Obama unveils all-star lineup for 2020 get-out-the-vote push

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaThe quadrennial search for a white knight Obama sneaks into Michelle's speech at Obama Foundation summit Michelle Obama: 'I can't make people not afraid of black people' MORE is revealing her new celeb-packed "voting squad" aimed at encouraging Americans to head to the polls in 2020.

"Last year, we went big. Millions of new voters made their voices heard for the first time. Now the stakes are even higher," Obama says in a video released Thursday as part of her When We All Vote campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That's why I've been reaching out to some friends to expand my voting squad for the year ahead," she adds in the clip, released almost exactly a year before the 2020 presidential election.

The star-studded video features some big names, including Tom Hanks, "Hamilton's" Lin-Manuel Miranda, mega TV producer Shonda Rhimes, soccer pro Megan Rapinoe and singers Faith Hill, Selena Gomez and Janelle Monáe.

"It all starts with you. You're the only person that can have that conversation with your family and your friends and your girlfriends and even with your community to get them registered and ready to vote," the celebrities tell viewers.

With less than a year to the 2020 elections, it's time to start thinking about your #VotingSquad.

I’ve got mine:

Shonda.

Liza.

Selena.

Tom.

Lin-Manuel.

Tracee.

Faith.

Kerry.

Chris.

Janelle.

Megan.

Rita.



Join us at https://t.co/cBTTn9yuTH and learn how you can get involved. pic.twitter.com/e1QJPECWBL — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2019

Also featured in the video: "Black-ish's" Tracee Ellis Ross, Rita Wilson, YouTube star Liza Koshy and NBA player Chris Paul.

The 55-year-old former first lady originally kicked off the get-out-the-vote push in July of last year, ahead of the midterm elections. When it launched, organizers said the initiative from the nonpartisan nonprofit was to "start a conversation on the responsibilities that we all have in shaping our country's future through the ballot box."

With this year's effort, When We All Vote said in a news release, the group “is calling on Americans to organize their own squads, volunteer groups aimed at getting friends, family, classmates and community registered and ready to vote."

In the latest video, Rapinoe tells viewers, "It's up to you to change the game."

"Because when we squad up," actress Kerry Washington says, "we can change the world."