Hillary Clinton says she faces 'enormous pressure' on 2020, but it's 'not in my plans'

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Top diplomat said request for specific probes in Ukraine was 'contrary' to US policy Feehery: What Republicans must do to adapt to political realignment MORE says she's under "enormous pressure" to consider a 2020 White House bid but it’s “absolutely not” part of her plans right now.

"As I say, never, never, never say never," Clinton told BBC Radio 5 Live host Emma Barnett when asked Tuesday if she was ruling out another political run. "I will certainly tell you, I'm under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans," Clinton, 72, said.

The former secretary of State and New York senator says she thinks "all the time" about "what kind of president" she would've been had she not lost in 2016 to President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse and Senate Dems implore McConnell to sign DACA legislation to protect Dreamers White House stresses 'hearsay' in witness testimony ahead of public impeachment hearings Senior official describes cyber workforce shortage as national security threat MORE, and "what I would've done differently, and what it would've meant to our country and to the world."

"I feel a sense of responsibility partly because, you know, my name was on the ballot, I got more votes, but ended up losing to the current incumbent in the White House who I think is really undermining our democracy in very fundamental ways," Clinton said. "And I want to retire him."

The ex-first lady's remarks came during a promotional push for the book she co-authored with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, "Gutsy Women."

The pair was also asked by Barnett about coverage of Meghan Markle Meghan MarkleTrump says he 'can understand' Meghan Markle and her struggles with media scrutiny Dozens of women MPs sign letter in support of Meghan Markle Ocasio-Cortez, Monica Lewinsky empathize with Meghan Markle's 'sudden prominence' MORE, the duchess of Sussex.

"I think there's absolutely a racist and a sexist element to what's going on here," said Chelsea Clinton, 39.

Last month, Prince Harry announced he and his wife were filing a lawsuit against a British tabloid for allegedly publishing portions of a private letter written by Markle.

The American-born former actress had said in an October interview that she struggled with intense scrutiny by the media. "Not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” Markle told Britain's ITV.

"I have a great deal of feeling toward and about her," Hillary Clinton said of Markle. "It's one thing to be told what it'll be like when you step onto the biggest stage with the brightest spotlight, joining the royal family, becoming president or first family in our country, and yet it still is really hard to imagine. It takes some getting used to to have your every move analyzed and scrutinized."

The royal couple, Clinton said, is "struggling to have a life of meaning and integrity on their own terms."

"People don't choose who they fall in love with," she added. "I feel as a mother, I just want to put my arms around her. I want to hug her. I want to tell her to hang in there. Don't let those bad guys get you down."