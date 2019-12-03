Hillary Clinton tweets support after Harris exits 2020 race: 'Fighting for what you believe in is always worth it'

2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSenate Intel found no evidence of 2016 Ukrainian interference: report Kennedy doubles down on alleged Ukraine meddling amid criticism Trump campaign steps up attacks on Biden MORE tweeted a message of support shortly after Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris's 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday that she will end her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

To all the candidates, staff, and volunteers who have worked their hearts out for presidential campaigns that have ended—remember that fighting for what you believe in is always worth it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 3, 2019

While Clinton's tweet did not specifically mention Harris, her words came less than an hour after the California senator announced early Tuesday afternoon that she was suspending her 2020 campaign, bringing to a close a rough stretch of several months that saw her poll numbers falling and her fundraising totals drying up.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Harris wrote in an email to supporters. “My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

Early on in the race Harris was seen as a front-runner among a crowded field of Democrats, but she struggled to convert the early enthusiasm into a sustained movement.

Clinton won the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2016 election but, despite winning the popular vote, lost in the general election to now-President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Dept releases another round of summaries from Mueller probe North Dakota company gets 0M border wall contract after support from Trump Fox's Cavuto reads mean letters urging him to stay away after Trump criticism MORE.