A documentary about Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats seek leverage for trial Davis: Trump vs. Clinton impeachments – the major differences Sharice Davids to vote for Trump impeachment articles: 'The facts are uncontested' MORE and her unsuccessful 2016 presidential bid will premier at the Sundance Film Festival, with the former secretary of State expected to attend.

The film, titled "Hillary," examines previously unpublished footage of Clinton during the 2016 election as well as exclusive interviews with Clinton, former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonParties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote USA Today editorial board calls for Trump's impeachment House's proposed impeachment articles are serious grounds to remove the president MORE, and staff, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Nanette Burstein, the documentary is expected to premier at the same event as the documentary "Crip Camp," produced by Higher Ground, the production company opened by former President Obama and Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres surprise DC elementary school with new computer lab, 0K donation Hillary Clinton documentary to premiere at Sundance Obama issues statement praising Paul Volcker MORE.

The timing of the two documentaries raises the possibility that the Clintons and the Obamas will all appear at the festival less than a year before the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s a more nuanced and much more personal [project], getting to know somebody as a person as much as their political life,” Sundance director John Cooper told THR of the film.

“I was a Hillary supporter, but I don’t know if I ever loved her as much as I did watching this film. Her strength and intelligence," he continued. "Seeing the struggle of her trying to [run for president] in a changing world. All the rules were changing. Things were happening that would kick a candidate [like Trump] out were making him stronger. It’s just fascinating to watch.”