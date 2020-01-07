Bloomberg to appear on 'The Late Show' following next week's Democratic debate

He won't take the Democratic debate stage in Des Moines next week ahead of the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, but Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg's campaign staff grows to 800 Judge Judy on endorsing Bloomberg: He has 'experience in governance second only to the president' The Democrats' strategy conundrum: a 'movement' or a coalition? MORE will be making a nationwide TV appearance the same night — on Stephen Colbert Stephen Tyrone ColbertColbert presents 'Once Upon Impeachment' as new 'animated classic' Robert De Niro says he would never play Trump: 'There's nothing redeemable about him' Brokaw: Impeachment process is making 'eyes glaze over' MORE's show.

The former New York mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate will be a guest on a live version of CBS’s "Late Show" next Tuesday, Colbert announced on his Monday show.

"It's the last debate before the vote in Iowa, and obviously we can't have any [2020 Democrats] on because they're going to be there debating," Colbert told the audience. "That would be very awkward for any of them."

ADVERTISEMENT

"But there's one candidate that people are talking about right now that's not going to be at the debate because he's not campaigning in Iowa," Colbert continued. "Mayor Michael Bloomberg's going to be here next Tuesday night."

.@StephenAtHome just made a big announcement: #LSSC will broadcast LIVE on Tuesday, January 14th at 11:35/10:35c after the Democratic Debate. Stephen's guest: Democratic presidential candidate @MikeBloomberg! #LSSCLive @Mike2020 pic.twitter.com/0E5z2UKrFh — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 7, 2020

While Colbert's late-night program is typically taped hours before it airs, the show featuring Bloomberg will be live.

Bloomberg entered the presidential race in November. The 77-year-old self-funded candidate has said he's not competing in the four early primary and caucus states, opting instead to invest in the “Super Tuesday” states that hold their primaries in March.