Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Why Trump should fear Sanders much more than Warren in 2020 MORE is jokingly offering voters another reason to back her 2020 presidential campaign: four more years of “Saturday Night Live” comedian Kate McKinnon's impression of her on the show.

“I have to say, she is really fabulous. She’s smart, she’s engaged, you know, she brings a lot of energy. We wear the same jackets,” the Massachusetts Democrat said Monday night on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” about the comedian’s impersonation.

“And look, here’s the deal: Elect me president of the United States and we get eight more years of Kate McKinnon on ‘Saturday Night Live,’” Warren continued.

Meyers, himself a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, reminded her that he played former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryHill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Wesley Clark tosses ringing cellphone across studio during live CNN interview Paralysis of nations is empowering cities MORE in 2004 during Kerry’s failed presidential run.

“I think it worked against him,” Meyers said.

“I’ve just got to say Seth, I know John Kerry. You’re no Kate McKinnon,” Warren said.

During the wide-ranging interview, Warren also discussed her recent endorsement from former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro. The Texas Democrat backed Warren after ending his own bid for the presidency.

"Julián and I have been friends for a long time because we fight for a lot of the same things," Warren said.

She called him a "great partner in this fight," but said it was "way too presumptuous" to start discussing potential running mates.